Town of Slaughter Beach and City of Milford Working Toward Transportation Goals to Benefit Their Communities

The Town of Slaughter Beach and the City of Milford want safer passage between their towns across Route 1 – the main thoroughfare to the beaches running north/south through the state and separating the two communities. The goal is to expand safer passage for pedestrians, cyclists and mobility restricted riders. The town and city are working with the University of Delaware Grant Assistance Program (GAP) team to complete the application process, coordinate the site visit, and manage all the steps required by the grant issuer, the US Department of Transportation. In January, the Town of Slaughter Beach with the City of Milford hosted visitors from Main Street America (MSA) in connection with the goals. Participants in the two-day event included representatives from the Department of Transportation Byways, Sussex Cyclists, and Southern Delaware Tourism.



Additional Information from the Town of Slaughter Beach:

Knowing the goal and getting to completion will be a long task but all parties are deeply invested in improving access to the beach with its park facilities, and potential for education and understanding of the environment with the commerce and employment opportunities in the City of Milford. This Milford/Slaughter Beach project would have a big impact in promoting use of Milford as a shopping/eating destination and improving a safer crossing would help Slaughter Beach to remain a quiet beach community working to preserve and protect the natural environment while having more opportunities to educate regional residents about the Marvel Salt Marsh, Delaware Bay, and Primehook National Wildlife Refuge – each offering diverse eco-systems and wildlife sanctuaries.



Participants in the two-day event included representatives from the Department of Transportation Byways, Rails to Trails, Rural Community Assistance Partnership, DuPont Nature Center, Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, the Delaware Sea Grant, Delaware Greenways, University of Delaware Coastal Resilience Design Studio (CRDS), Sussex Cyclists, Southern Delaware Tourism, Dover/Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Bike Delaware.



The Town of Slaughter Beach (https://slaughterbeach.delaware.gov) is a quiet waterfront community along the Delaware Bay coast at the northern tip of Sussex County. Home to the annual Horseshoe Crab spawning which is closely followed by the endangered Red Knot’s stopping to feed on their annual spring migration, the beach is a draw for birders and sunbathers alike. Bordered by the beautiful Delaware Bay and backing to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge as well as the Marvel Saltmarsh Preserve, residents take great pride in their stewardship of Osprey nests, Diamondback terrapins, and Horseshoe Crab preservation.