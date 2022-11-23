Toys for Tots Program Underway

More kids will get toys for Christmas thanks to DNREC agencies once again teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages and distributes the toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide. Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Kent and Sussex counties. Drop-off locations include:

To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.

The Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages and distributes the toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide. Once more helping spearhead the holiday effort in Delaware are three enforcement agencies from within DNREC: Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police, Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, and Natural Resources Police Park Rangers.

Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Kent and Sussex counties and through Wednesday, Dec. 7 in New Castle County. Toys can be taken to the following drop-off locations which host Toys for Tots donation boxes:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information – or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys also can be donated – contact officers listed below from the three Delaware Natural Resources Police units:

Sgt. Andy Manning, Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, 302-739-9401

Chief Drew Aydelotte, Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police, drew.aydelotte@delaware.gov, 302-739-9913

Sgt. David Redgraves, Delaware Natural Resources Police Park Rangers,

david.redgraves@delaware.gov, 302-272-3534

For more information, visit toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, visit Toys for Tots websites for New Castle, Kent or Sussex counties.

