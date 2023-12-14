Tractor Trailer Crashes on Route 113 near Frankford

A tractor trailer crash Tuesday night left a Maryland man dead. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a tractor trailer loaded with grain was southbound on Route 113 in the area of Parker Road near Frankford when the truck went into the center median causing the driver to lose control of the truck. The truck went into the southbound lanes and into a ditch where it turned over onto its side. Police say the driver – a 66 year old man from Newark, MD – was taken to an area hospital where he died. Police believe the driver died from medical complications – not the crash.

The investigation is continuing.