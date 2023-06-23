UPDATED: Tractor Trailer & Driver Recovered after CBBT Crash Thursday

UPDATED – 5pm – A tractor trailer that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday afternoon just before 2pm has been recovered – as well as the body of the driver. CBBT Police say the driver of the rig was 36 year old Christopher Scott of Henrico, Virginia. A single lane remains open for northbound traffic while repairs are made to the guardrail and curb – the repairs are expected to take about a week. CBBT Police are continuing their investigation – the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

