Traffic Update: Route 1 Reopened Near Dover AFB

UPDATE: Shortly before 10 a.m., Route 1 reopened both northbound and southbound near Dover Air Force Base, after being closed due to police activity. According to a spokesperson at Dover Air Force Base, a suspicious package was found in a van in the commercial vehicle inspection facility. Explosives ordnance disposal personnel responded, a perimeter was established, buildings were evacuated and nearby roads were restricted. An examination of the package determined that it was not a threat.

Route 1 northbound is currently closed at Bayside Drive (Route 9) near Dover Air Force Base due to police activity, according to DelDOT.

Southbound traffic is being directed onto Puncheon Run Connector. The on-ramps from Route 10 to Route 1 are also closed.

In a separate incident, Vernon Road (Route 14, west of Harrington) is closed at Whiteleysburg Road due to an accident.