Traffic Alert: Cemetery Road in Selbyville to be Closed Next Week Due to Maintenance Work

Cemetery Road between Route 113 and North Main Street/Pepper Road will be closed beginning Monday, May 8th at 5 a.m. Delmarva Central Railroad forces will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance of the crossing. The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted by 10:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16 –weather permitting.

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Detours will be posted as follows:

Non-truck traffic:

Eastbound detour: US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) to Church Street to North Main Street back to Cemetery Road.

Westbound detour: North Main Street to Church Street to US113 (Dupont Boulevard) back to Cemetery Road.

Truck traffic:

Eastbound detour: US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) to McCabe Road to Pepper Road back to Cemetery Road

Westbound detour: Pepper Road to McCabe Road to US113 (Dupont Boulevard) back to Cemetery Road.