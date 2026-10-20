TRAFFIC ALERT: Georgetown/Sussex County – Closure of Park Ave at the RR Crossing between Georgetown-Lewes Hwy/Route 9 & Springfield Rd

The Delaware Department of Transportation announces that Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance of their crossing on Park Avenue in Georgetown beginning at 7am on Friday, October 23. The work will require the full closure of Park Avenue. Message signs will be posted in advance, advising motorists of the closure.

The work is expected to be completed, and the detour lifted no later than 5pm on Thursday, November 5.

Detour: Northbound: Park Avenue to Springfield Road to Gravel Hill Road to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 back to Park Avenue.

Southbound: Park Avenue to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 to Gravel Hill Road to Springfield Road back to Park Avenue.

Truck Detour: Northbound: Continue on DuPont Boulevard/ US 113 to Wood Branch Road to Speedway Road to Zoar Road to Gravel Hill Road to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9.

Southbound: Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 to Gravel Hill Road to Zoar Road to Speedway Road to DuPont Boulevard/ US 113.