Traffic Alert: Intersection Improvements at Bay Farm Road and SR 24

In Millsboro, a closure will go into effect on Bay Farm Road–westbound right-turn movement onto eastbound Route 24/John J. Williams Highway, starting on Monday, June 19th. The closure will continue through Wednesday, June 28th (weather permitting) for intersection improvements.

Detour information from DelDOT: Motorists should take Bay Farm Road to School Lane, followed by a left onto Long Neck Road to return to SR 24.