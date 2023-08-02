Traffic Alert: Road Closed Through Much of August in the Millsboro-Georgetown Area

Patriots Way between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road is closed starting today and will continue through Wednesday, August 23rd (weather permitting) for the replacement of a cross road pipe.

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Motorists travelling southbound on Patriots Way: turn right onto Zoar Road, then left onto Governor Stockley Road, then left onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor to return to Patriots Way.

Motorists travelling northbound on Patriots Way: turn left onto Avenue of Honor, then right onto Bethesda Road, then right onto Governor Stockley Road, then right onto Zoar Road to return to Patriots Way.