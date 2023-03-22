Traffic Alert: Road Closure in the Fenwick Island Area Scheduled for Monday, April 3rd

March 22, 2023/Joe Ciccanti

DelDOT has announced that Dukes Avenue between SR 54 (Lighthouse Road) and Harpoon Road / 146th Street will be closed Monday April 3rd and Tuesday April 4th. The closure, which is due to the installation of a gas line, will be in place from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Additional days may be required if weather becomes a factor.


Detour Information:
From SR 54 (Lighthouse Road): Travel east on SR 54 (Lighthouse Road) to SR 1, then turn right onto SR 1 south, then turn right onto 146th Street, which will bring you back to Dukes Avenue.


From Harpoon Road / Dukes Avenue / 142nd Street: Travel east on 142nd Street to the crossover on SR 1, then turn left to go north on SR 1, which will bring you back to SR 54 (Lighthouse Road).

