TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 17/Roxana Road to Close for Roundabout Construction at Powell Farm Road

The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of the Rt. 17/Roxana Road and Powell Farm Road Intersection near Frankford/Millville starting on Monday, November 2nd through mid-December for the construction of a roundabout.

Detour – Motorists will use Roxanna Road to Pyle Center Road to Frankford School Road to Omar Road to Atlantic Ave to Windmill Road to Beaver Dam end Detour at Peppers Corner Road.