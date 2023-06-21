TRAFFIC ALERT: State Highway Administration to Replace Drainpipe Under Eastbound MD 404 in Denton

A road closure and detour are planned for overnight hours Monday, June 26th to replace a deteriorated drainpipe under eastbound MD 404 (Shore Highway) prior to Gay Street in Denton, Caroline County. The project will begin at 9 p.m. Monday and is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

During that time, crews will excavate the eastbound roadway, remove the old pipe, install 120 linear feet of 24-inch diameter corrugated metal pipe, backfill and patch the roadway.

Eastbound MD 404 will be detoured during work hours. Drivers will be directed to MD 404 Business (Meeting House Road/Franklin Street) through Denton and back out to MD 404. Local businesses near the MD 404/MD 313 interchange can be accessed from MD 404 Business via 6th Street. This work will not impact westbound MD 404 traffic.