Traffic Alert: Street Closures Today and Tomorrow in Salisbury for Demolition and Clean Up

As of 8:30 this morning, Salisbury officials are closing roads in the area of a demolition of condemned property. The time frame of the demolition is today and tomorrow, May 31st and June 1st from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Heavy equipment needs to be onsite for this project which means the City will be closing:



• Smith Street from the intersection of Florida Avenue and North Boulevard



• Havel Avenue from Waverly Drive to Smith Street.



Those living in the area will still have access to their driveways. Residents living on Hazel Avenue will be able to leave the area traveling East on Hazel Avenue, as traffic will be reversed to facilitate the two-day demolition and clean up.

Detour Information:

Suggested detours include remaining on Waverly Drive and turning on North Boulevard instead of turning on Havel Avenue or Florida Avenue, or taking Waverly Drive instead of Smith Street.