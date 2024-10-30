Traffic Alert: Upcoming Closure of SR 20/Hardscrabble Road and Betts Pond Road at US 113 intersection

In the Millsboro area, SR 20/Hardscrabble Road and Betts Pond Road at the Route 113 intersection, will be closing beginning November 11th at 8:00 PM. According to DelDOT, this closure is required to construct the new ramps for a Grade Separated Intersection that will replace the existing signal and at grade intersection as part of the ongoing North Millsboro Bypass Project. Lane closures will be in effect on US 113 in both directions the nights of November 11th and 12th from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM for work associated with the detour. This closure will remain in place until the completion of the North Millsboro Bypass and new traffic ramps at US 113 and SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road in late Summer 2025.

Detour Information from DelDOT for US 113 and SR 20: