Traffic Alert: Upcoming Closure of SR 20/Hardscrabble Road and Betts Pond Road at US 113 intersection
For vehicular traffic on SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road travelling to US 113, the detour will direct you eastbound on Governor Stockley Rd to US 113. For vehicular traffic travelling westbound on SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road, the detour will continue you northbound on US 113 to westbound Governor Stockley Road to SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road.
All truck traffic eastbound on US 9 or SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road will be directed to follow eastbound US 9 to southbound US 113. All truck traffic northbound on US 113 will be directed to continue north on US 113 past the SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road detour and then directed westbound on US 9 to SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road
Detour for US 113 and Betts Pond Road:
For traffic on westbound Betts Pond Road wanting to enter US 113, the detour will direct you to westbound on Delaware Avenue to US 113. For traffic on US 113 wanting to enter Betts Pond Road, the detour will direct you eastbound on Delaware Avenue to Betts Pond Road.
This closure will remain in place until the completion of the North Millsboro Bypass and new traffic ramps at US 113 and SR 20 / Hardscrabble Road in late Summer 2025.