Traffic Alert: Upcoming Road Closure in Salisbury

Monticello Avenue in Salisbury will be closed to through traffic between Hanover Street and Smith Street due to paving that will take place from Monday April 29th through Friday, May 3rd. Residents will be able to access their homes. Once Monticello Avenue paving is completed, South Boulevard will be under a lane closure with two-way traffic flowing with flaggers for one day. The paving during this period will be weather permitting and barring any unforeseen problems. Expect minor periodic traffic delays due to traffic pattern modifications between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also, street parking will not be available during the construction. Vehicles remaining during hours of construction are subject to towing.