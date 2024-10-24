Traffic Alert: Update on US 50 Resurfacing Project in Dorchester County

For travelers who use US 50 in the Cambridge area of Dorchester County, the road resurfacing project is about half completed, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. Crews have returned to paving operations at night, beginning as early as 5 p.m. However, should temps drop below 50 degrees at night, they would have to resume daytime work during off-peak hours. The type of asphalt they use is temperature sensitive and requires them to apply it during warmer temps to ensure a longer, more reliable service life. Next week, crews are expected to start two weeks of milling on westbound US 50, followed by more paving. The entire resurfacing project should be completed by Nov. 22nd, weather permitting.



