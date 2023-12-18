Traffic at Naylor Mill Bridge is Temporarily Restricted in Salisbury

As part of the Department of Infrastructure and Development’s ongoing effort to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that the recent storm has caused significant erosion at the Naylor Mill Bridge that will require some work over the next few days. Please exercise caution when traveling in that area.

Traffic barrels have been placed for driver safety that have narrowed the road slightly. In addition, the Field Operations Department will need to restrict traffic further in the morning hours of Tuesday, December 19 to add fill to the eroded area. Traffic will be restricted to one lane during that repair and flaggers will be directing traffic, so please stay alert and drive cautiously.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.