Traffic Changes During Ocean City Christmas Parade on Saturday

The Ocean City Christmas Parade is Saturday morning (December 7th) beginning at 11am. The route is extended from Old Landing Road to 120th Street. Traffic changes will begin at 7:45am – with the full traffic pattern in effect by 9am.

Southbound lanes on Coastal Highway from 100th to 125th Streets will be closed for the parade and spectator viewing. Northbound Coastal Highway will be reduced in that area to allow for two-way traffic. Expect traffic delays before, during and following the parade.

Post-parade fun continues at the Carousel with an awards presentation and family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. You’re encourage to stay and be part of the post-parade celebrations.

