Traffic Incident Leads To Woman’s Arrest

A woman is charged with threatening a man with a gun after a traffic incident.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Big Chill Surf Cantina on Coastal Highway near Rehoboth early Sunday, regarding reports that a 37-year-old man was being held in a pick-up-truck against his will.

An investigation determined that the man’s vehicle had been struck by a pick-up truck driven by 43-year-old Melissa Matthews of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Matthews initially refused to exchange insurance information, according to police. The man reportedly agreed to sit in her vehicle to discuss “terms of an agreement.” He then threatened to call police.

According to police, Matthews took off with him in the vehicle, took out a handgun and refused to let him out. She apparently got lost in a residential area, and witnesses to the incident at the restaurant blocked the vehicle until police arrived

Matthews is charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated menacing. She was being held at Baylor Correctional Institution on $7,100 secured bond.

No one was injured.