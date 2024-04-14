Traffic Pattern Changes on Inner Loop I-695 Begin Monday Morning

If you’re headed to the Baltimore area in the vicinity of the Key Bridge collapse – new traffic patterns will go into effect on Monday. From Maryland Transportation Authority –

NEW Inner Loop I-695 southeast corridor closure point in effect by Monday morning. Inner Loop closure will be at MD 151/North Point Boulevard (exit 42) which will be last exit for drivers. Outer Loop closure remains intact at MD 173 (exit 1). The above map is effective Monday (4/15).