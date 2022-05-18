Traffic, Pedestrian, Cycle Safety Program Steps Up In Ocean City

Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart…

The seasonal traffic safety campaign is underway in Ocean City as more visitors start to arrive.

Cheswick the Crab is back. Cheswick is the mascot for the safety partnership between the Town of Ocean City and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Highway Safety Office.

Coastal Highway is the particular focus, but throughout town motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are reminded to observe traffic signals, use crosswalks and follow lane markings and other traffic safety measures.

The Cheswick mascot is a tribute to Matthew Cheswick, a young pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along Coastal Highway in 2012.

Free copies of the paperback book Cheswick the Crab and the Smart Summer will be available at the Ocean City Convention and Visitors Bureau, 4001 Coastal Highway, while supplies last.

“As MDOT SHA improves the safety of our roadways infrastructure for all users, we need everyone to focus and follow important safety basics to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths on roads like Coastal Highway,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “About 50,000 vehicles a day travel during the summer months on a multi-lane highway, and those roadways are shared by pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Cheswick reminds visitors and residents of all ages what they must do to keep everyone safe.”

Cheswick reminds pedestrians to Walk Smart with the following tips:

Press the crosswalk button before crossing Coastal Highway.

Cross at and within marked crosswalks.

Look, pay attention, then cross.

Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings.

Make eye contact and be seen by drivers.

Cheswick reminds drivers to Drive Smart:

Drive sober: Never drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. It’s the law in Maryland.

Slow down. Watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning.

Keep your eyes on the road.

Avoid all distractions. It’s illegal to text and use hand-held devices while driving.

Share the road with bicyclists and give 3 feet of space when passing.

Check your rearview and/or side mirror for bikes in the bike lane before turning right.

Avoid driving in bus lanes.

Cheswick also reminds bicyclists to Bike Smart:

Stop at all red lights and stop signs.

Ride in the direction of traffic flow.

Do not ride on the sidewalk. It’s illegal and dangerous.

Ride sober. Never ride a bicycle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Avoid distractions and pay attention.

Use bike lights if riding after dark.

“We are proud to partner with MDOT SHA and the town of Ocean City for this important campaign,” MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said. “We are reminding all road users that it’s a shared responsibility to ensure everyone makes it to their destination safely. Follow the rules of the road, avoid distractions and make a plan for a sober ride home if you’re impaired.”