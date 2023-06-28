Traffic Signal Activation at SR 24 & Mulberry Knoll Road

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is activating a temporary traffic signal in the Lewes area at SR 24 & Mulberry Knoll today. It will be put on the initial 72-hour flash and will go to full stop and go (red, yellow, green) on July 6th. The new traffic pattern will include a separate left turn pocket for both directions of SR 24. DelDOT advises you to use caution and expect minor delays if traveling in the area.