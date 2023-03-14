Traffic Signal Removal begins Thursday at South Blvd & Camden Ave in Salisbury

On Thursday, the City of Salisbury will begin the removal of an obsolete signal system at the intersection of South Boulevard and Camden Avenue. Traffic patterns have shifted since the signal was originally installed and the signal is no longer needed. It will be replaced by a four-way stop. On Thursday the signal will be placed on four-way flashing red beginning at 7am – and will remain for about 90 days. Then stop signs will be placed on the South Boulevard approaches and turn lanes will be added during the next two weeks. The signal will be removed June 8th – weather depending. Drivers should expect shifts in the traffic pattern during this time.