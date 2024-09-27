Traffic Stop by Felton PD Ends in Drug Charges
September 27, 2024/
A Dover man has been arrested on drug and traffic-related offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday in Felton. Felton Police stopped a vehicle driven by 31 year old Pierre Foreman of Dover for a traffic violation. Further investigation showed that Foreman had no insurance on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up over 380 grams of suspected marijuana. Foreman was arrested and arraigned on the following charges:
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)
- Possess/Consume marijuana other than personal use (Misdemeanor)
- Failure to have required insurance (Misdemeanor)
- Traffic related charges
Foreman was released on a $9500 unsecured bail.