Traffic Stop by Felton PD Ends in Drug Charges

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and traffic-related offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday in Felton. Felton Police stopped a vehicle driven by 31 year old Pierre Foreman of Dover for a traffic violation. Further investigation showed that Foreman had no insurance on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up over 380 grams of suspected marijuana. Foreman was arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)

Possess/Consume marijuana other than personal use (Misdemeanor)

Failure to have required insurance (Misdemeanor)

Traffic related charges

Foreman was released on a $9500 unsecured bail.