Traffic Stop by Felton PD Ends in Drug Charges

September 27, 2024/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Felton PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and traffic-related offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday in Felton. Felton Police stopped a vehicle driven by 31 year old Pierre Foreman of Dover for a traffic violation. Further investigation showed that Foreman had no insurance on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up over 380 grams of suspected marijuana.  Foreman was arrested and arraigned on the following charges:

  • Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony) 
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Class G Felony)
  • Possess/Consume marijuana other than personal use (Misdemeanor) 
  • Failure to have required insurance (Misdemeanor) 
  • Traffic related charges

Foreman was released on a $9500 unsecured bail.

 

