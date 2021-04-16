Traffic Stop In Dagsboro Results In 2 Drug Arrests

A traffic stop has led to the arrests of two men on drug charges.

Delaware State Police said a driver did not signal an abrupt lane change on 9 Foot Road in Dagsboro, and that further investigation resulted in the discovery of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Garrett Allbritton of Selbyville was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. The passenger, a 61-year-old Selbyville man who police did not identify is charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.