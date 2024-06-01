Traffic Stop in Dewey Beach Leads to Arrest for DUI & Weapons Violations

Dewey Beach Police on patrol spotted a vehicle with no headlights on just after midnight Saturday on Coastal Highway and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Darren Jeffcoat of Smyrna did not have a driver’s license but produced a Delaware ID card. And a computer check showed he had three outstanding warrants for traffic violations. A search turned up a loaded 9mm firearm was found on the rear floor of the vehicle along with a small amount of suspected marijuana. He was taken to Dewey Beach Police Department for processing. Jeffcoat is charged with the following offenses:

2 counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited

carrying a concealed deadly weapon

3 rd offense felony DUI

offense felony DUI possession of a firearm while under the influence

failure to have headlights on when required

Jeffcoat is being held at SCI, bond information is not known.