Traffic Stop in Felton Leads to Weapon Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Felton Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Dover man on weapons charges. Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force spotted an Accord with a Delaware temporary tag with an equipment violation. Detectives contacted the driver and front passenger. The passenger, 30 year old Anthony Ford of Dover, was known to officers from previous investigations and a computer check showed multiple warrants for his arrest. While officers arrested Ford, he was found with a large knife and BB gun under his jacket.

Ford is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and was released on his own recognizance.