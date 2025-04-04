Traffic Stop in Magnolia Leads to Drug Arrest

A traffic stop in Magnolia led to the arrest of a Magnolia man on drug charges. Just before 2am on Thursday a trooper spotted a Nissan run a stop sign at Walnut Shade Road and Peachtree Run. As the Nissan stopped, the driver, identified as 27 year old Troy McNally of Magnolia, was seen throwing items from the vehicle. The items were recovered:

Approximately 2.25 grams of heroin

Approximately 6.9 grams of crack cocaine

10 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills

McNally was arrested without incident and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

McNally was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,000 cash bond.