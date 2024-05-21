Traffic Stop in Milford Leads to Drug Arrest

Image courtesy Milford Police

A registration check by Milford Police Monday afternoon in the area of Routes 113 and 14 showed the vehicle was involved in an active investigation and police performed a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 66 year old Kevin Lewis of Milford and passengers 42 year old Wendy Marcelle of Milford and 35 year old Marvin Davis of Dover. While speaking with the subjects, the officer observed drug paraphernalia. A vehicle search turned up 176 dosages of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

All three subjects were taken into custody without incident. They were each charged with the following:

Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All three subjects had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where they were committed to the Department of Correction in default of $48,000 secured bail and a no contact order with each other. They were ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.