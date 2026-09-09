Traffic Stop in Salisbury Leads to CDS Arrest and Large Currency Seizure

A traffic stop in Salisbury led to a drug arrest and the seizure of over 12-thousand dollars in cash. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a 2023 Kia Sportage on August 28th near East Lincoln and Spring Avenues after observing a traffic violation. A registration check showed the vehicle’s registration was suspended. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger fled on foot and discarded a bag containing suspected marijuana. The passenger was not located. The driver, 32-year-old Tevin Ezra Mahammed Dupont of Salisbury, was detained. In addition to the cash, deputies seized approximately 476 grams of suspected marijuana, two cell phones and numerous empty packaging bags. Dupont was arrested and later released to Central Booking. The sheriff’s office says investigators believe the cash may be proceeds from, or have been used in connection with, the unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substances. Dupont is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

