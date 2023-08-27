Traffic Stop in Seaford Leads to Arrest of Georgetown Man

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Seaford Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a 43 year old Georgetown man. Delaware State Police spotted Aaron Matthews’ Mercedes and found it had an invalid registration. The trooper tried to stop the car, but Matthews continued driving at a slow speed onto Sussex Highway. Eventually Matthews stopped the car on Middleford Road and he was arrested. A 16 year old boy was also in the car and turned over to a family member. A search of the car turned up a small amount of crack cocaine on the driver floorboard – more cocaine was found in the police car where Matthews had been sitting – and tried to hide it.

Matthews was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Tampering With Evidence (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic offenses

Matthews was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $23,209 cash bond.