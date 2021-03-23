Traffic Stop Leads To 2 Arrests

An attempted traffic stop in Harrington escalates into a pursuit, and the arrests of two people.

According to Harrington Police, a check of a vehicle’s registration on South DuPont Highway indicated that the registered owner was wanted on felony drug warrants.

Police said the driver led police in a pursuit that ended in Farmington when the vehicle stopped and two occupants tried to flee on foot, tossing drugs as they tried to get away.

21-year-old Jaquan Burton of Millsboro and a 17-year-old male from Bridgeville were taken into custody. Police said a search turned up some 69.9 grams of marijuana, 180 baggies of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Burton was found to be wanted on drug-related charges.

Harrington Police listed these charges against Burton and the juvenile:

Manufacture with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)

Burton additionally was charged with disregarding a police officer signal, endangering the welfare of a child and several traffic violations.

