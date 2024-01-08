Traffic Stop Leads to 5th Offense DUI Arrest

Image courtesy DSP

A computer check on a vehicle registration Saturday night came back as a fictitious tag. Delaware State Police stopped a truck on DuPont Boulevard in Frankford just after 10:30pm and contacted the driver – 47 year old Casey Whitman of Frankford and a 55 year old woman under a blanket in the backseat. While speaking with Whitman she was trying to conceal items from her purse in her jacket pocket and troopers saw signs of impairment. The passenger was found with outstanding warrants from the Selbyville Police Department. Both were arrested and a search of Whitman and the truck turned up over 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 65 bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Whitman refused Standardized Field Sobriety tests and a computer check showed four prior alcohol or drug DUI convictions.

She was charged with the below offenses. Whitman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution on a $6804 cash bond.

5 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic Offenses

The 55-year-old woman was turned over to Selbyville Police Department.