Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Bridgeville Man for 7th DUI Offense

A Bridgeville man wanted by the Georgetown Police Department was arrested by Seaford Police for his 7th DUI offense following a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving. At just before midnight, a patrol officer with the Seaford Police Department conducted a computer registration check of the vehicle, which had been heading north on Bridgeville Highway. The officer recognized signs that the man identified as 60-year-old William Terry was possibly driving under the influence of alcohol and conducted an investigation. In addition to the 7th Offense DUI charge, Terry was also charged with Driving with an Expired License and a Learner’s Permit violation. Terry was presented to the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on an over $50,100 cash bail. Terry was also presented on the active charges from Georgetown PD.

All suspects and/or defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

