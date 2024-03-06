Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Felton Man on Drug Charges
Information from Felton Police:
On Sunday March 3, 2024, at 7:57 am the Felton Police Department arrested Allen E
Cane Jr, 52, of Felton, Delaware on drug and numerous traffic related charges. Felton PD
conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 11,000 block of North DuPont
Highway. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was revealed Mr. Cane had drug
paraphernalia along with .6 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine on his person. The
accused was taken into custody without incident and transported to Felton PD for processing.
The defendant was charged with Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except
Human Growth Hormone w/o a Prescription (Class B Misdemeanor), Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and numerous other traffic
related charges. The accused was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on his
own recognizance pending a later court date.