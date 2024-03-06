Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Felton Man on Drug Charges

Felton Police Department have arrested a 52-year-old Felton man on drug and numerous traffic related charges. The traffic stop was conducted early Sunday morning on North DuPont Highway. Allen E Cane Jr. was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.

Information from Felton Police:

On Sunday March 3, 2024, at 7:57 am the Felton Police Department arrested Allen E

Cane Jr, 52, of Felton, Delaware on drug and numerous traffic related charges. Felton PD

conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 11,000 block of North DuPont

Highway. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was revealed Mr. Cane had drug

paraphernalia along with .6 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine on his person. The

accused was taken into custody without incident and transported to Felton PD for processing.

The defendant was charged with Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except

Human Growth Hormone w/o a Prescription (Class B Misdemeanor), Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and numerous other traffic

related charges. The accused was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on his

own recognizance pending a later court date.