Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Millsboro Man on Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has bee charged with weapons offenses after a traffic stop near the entrance to Baywood Greens on Long Neck Road Friday afternoon. Police smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle – a search of the driver, 36 year old Levaughn White turned up a small bag of marijuana in his pants pocket. A search of the vehicle turned up a fully loaded .380 revolver wrapped in a sock, crack cocaine and a small scale. Police learned White was driving on a suspended license and the handgun was stolen in 2016. White is charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses and is being held at SCI in default of an over $103,000 cash bond.