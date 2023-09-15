Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Philadelphia Man on Gun Charges & DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest of a Philadelphia man for gun charges and DUI. A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol in Dover spotted a Grand Cherokee speeding southbound on Route 13 with no taillights lit. The trooper contacted the driver, 36 year old Franklin Roberson, and smelled alcohol on his breath. Field sobriety tests were given and Roberson was arrested and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded handgun between the driver’s seat and center console with additional ammunition in the center console.

Roberson was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Traffic Offenses

Roberson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $27,004 secured bond.