Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two Men on Warrants

image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop Thursday afternoon near Harbeson by Delaware State Police led to the arrest of 2 men – one who was wanted for a home invasion in Lewes. Police spotted 21 year old Jhareed Ayers in a rear seat in a Hyundai being driven by an 18 year old woman on Route 9. When the vehicle pulled into the Dollar General parking lot, police arrested Ayers, who was in possession of 117 bags of heroin and crack cocaine.

The front seat passenger, 18 year old Jaliel Perry of Lincoln was wanted on several warrants and was in possession over 2 grams of crack cocaine and 1 ecstasy pill.

Ayers is charged with drug offenses as well as for a home invasion in December on Needle Drive in Lewes and aggravated menacing after an incident in West Rehoboth. Ayers is being held at SCI in default of a $353,300 cash bond. Perry was issued a $10,400 unsecured bond on the drug charges but is being held at SCI in default of an $800 secured bond on the outstanding warrants.