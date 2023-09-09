Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests for Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Delmar led to the arrest of two men on weapons and drug charges. Delaware State Police on patrol spotted a Honda with expired registration. As the trooper approached the vehicle he saw a rifle next to the passenger’s leg. The driver, 53 year old Paul Lambert of Delmar and passenger 39 year old William Ingle of Bethel, were detained. A narcotics K9 scanned the vehicle and alerted to drugs – and a search turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A computer check showed Ingle with an active warrant.

Lambert and Ingle were transported to Troop 4, where they were charged with the following crimes:

Paul Lambert:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon w/ Prohibited and Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Expired Tags

Lambert was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.

William Ingle:

Possession of Deadly Weapon w/ Prohibited and Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Conspiracy (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Ingle was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,300.00 cash bond.