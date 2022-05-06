Traffic Stop Leads To Arrests Of 2 Men

Tiant Handy

Thomas Finney

Two Sussex County men are facing charges following a traffic stop.

Delaware State Police said a trooper who was on patrol Thursday night in the Lincoln area spotted a car on Fitzgeralds Road with an expired registration. As the trooper was speaking with the driver, the trooper noticed a partially concealed firearm in the vehicle.

The driver, 23-year-old Tiant Handy of Lincoln, and his passenger, 21-year-old Thomas Finney of Milton, were taken into custody without incident. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up two loaded handguns and approximately one gram of marijuana.

Handy and Finney have been arraigned and released on unsecured bond.

State Police listed these charges:

Tiant Handy:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Expired Tags

Handy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $8,250 unsecured bond.

Thomas Finney:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree

Finney was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $6,000 unsecured bond.