Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Felton

A traffic stop Saturday by Felton Police ended with an arrest for drugs. Police stopped a vehicle Saturday just before 1pm on South Dupont Highway in Felton and during the stop police learned that the driver, 35 year old Danielle Clendaniel of Felton was in possession of 12 bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Clendaniel was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Possess/Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone w/o a Prescription (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

traffic related charges

Clendaniel was released pending a later court date.