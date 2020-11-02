Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests Of 2 People

A traffic stop on Long Neck Road has led to the arrests of two people on drug-related charges.
Delaware State Police say the vehicle was stopped for not using a turn signal, and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle led to an investigation. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up more than five grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $950 in suspected drug proceeds.
42-year-old Tony Drummond of Dagsboro and 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins of Millsboro were taken into custody and arraigned. State Police also say it was learned that Drummond ingested a portion of a controlled dangerous substance.
Delaware State Police released these charges:
Drummond was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
- Failure when Moving Right, Left or Turning to Signal Continuously
Drummond was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,800 secured bond.
Hopkins was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hopkins was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.