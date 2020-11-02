Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests Of 2 People

A traffic stop on Long Neck Road has led to the arrests of two people on drug-related charges.

Delaware State Police say the vehicle was stopped for not using a turn signal, and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle led to an investigation. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up more than five grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than $950 in suspected drug proceeds.



42-year-old Tony Drummond of Dagsboro and 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins of Millsboro were taken into custody and arraigned. State Police also say it was learned that Drummond ingested a portion of a controlled dangerous substance.

Delaware State Police released these charges:

Drummond was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Failure when Moving Right, Left or Turning to Signal Continuously

Drummond was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,800 secured bond.

Hopkins was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hopkins was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.