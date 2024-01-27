Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Laurel Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel man has been arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night just before 11 in the area of West Street in Laurel. Members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Probation and Parole officers were on patrol and watched a Ford Focus fail to signal a turn. Detectives initiated a traffic stop and contacted the occupants – and identified 42 year old Edsel Wootten as a probationer. A bundle of suspected heroin was in plain view in Wootten’s pocket and he was arrested without incident and discovered the following during the search of Wootten’s person and property:

Approximately 23.20 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 5.67 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 18.86 grams of cocaine

Approximately 1.764 grams of heroin

4 Naloxone sublingual films

Digital scale

$344 in suspected drug proceeds

Wootten was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 5 counts

Wootten is being held at SCI in default of an $18,300 cash bond