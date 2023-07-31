Traffic Stop Leads to DUI & Weapons Charges for Cheswold Man

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Cheswold man has been charged with DUI and weapons offenses after a traffic stop early Sunday morning by Dover Police. Police were investigating a call for a shooting just after 2am when they spotted a car leaving a private parking lot and collide with a legally parked car. Police made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 34 year old Isiah Dunbar of Cheswold, who showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI and a search turned up a 9mm handgun concealed on his person.

Dunbar was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

DUI

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Dunbar was released on $4,500 unsecured bail.