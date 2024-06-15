Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Charges
Laurel Police conducted a traffic stop near the Little Creek apartments after watching the driver, identified as 24 year old Heriberto Ortiz-Bedolla of Laurel, make a traffic violation. During the traffic stop the officer spotted a box with small bags that appeared to contain illegal drugs and the driver was detained. During a search police found the box contained small baggies of crack cocaine. An additional two larger bags were found within the vehicle, along with suspected drug proceeds.
Ortiz-Bedolla was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Crack Cocaine (Class C Felony)
- Possession of Tier 2 Quantity Crack Cocaine (Class E Felony)
- Traffic Violations
Ortiz-Bedolla was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $20,001 unsecured bail.
This is an ongoing investigation – if you have information contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.