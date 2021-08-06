Traffic Stop Leads To Laurel Man’s Arrest For Drugs-Weapons Charges

A Laurel man is facing weapons-and-drug related charges following a traffic stop in Seaford.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers on patrol Wednesday afternoon stopped a vehicle with an expired registration. They discovered that its operator was the subject of an active capias for failure to appear in Justice of the Peace Court.

State Police said a search of the pick-up truck turned up drug paraphernalia, a small amount of heroin and a large machete.

35-year-old Patrick Stephenson was taken into custody. He also was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Patrick was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 5. Once the trooper removed Patrick from the back of the patrol vehicle, a used hypodermic needle was located shoved in-between the rear seat cushion where he was seated. Due to Patrick displaying signs of driving under the influence of drugs, a DUI investigation ensued. Patrick was charged with the following crimes:

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Expired Tags

Patrick was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $3,600.00 unsecured bond.