Traffic Stop Leads To Man’s Arrest On Drug Charges

A man is facing drug-related charges and numerous other offenses after an attempted traffic stop in Millsboro.

Delaware State Police say a trooper tried to pull over an SUV towing a trailer on Friendship Road near Autumn Road because of a fictitious plate and a broken taillight.

The driver kept going, and stop-sticks were used to flatten the tires.

According to police, the driver was seen tossing suspected heroin and methamphetamine out of the passenger side window.

The vehicle broke down, and 42-year-old Franklin Conaway of Georgetown was taken into custody.

Police say a search of Conaway turned up multiple bags of suspected heroin and a large knife, and some heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Conaway was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (2 counts)

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Failure to have Insurance Identification

Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Cancelled Registration Plate (2 counts)

Failure to Transfer Title

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign (7 counts)

Failure to Signal (5 counts)

Improper Passing

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road

Improper Tail Lights

Operating Vehicle with Window Tinting

Driving at Unreasonable Speed

Conaway was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,050.00 cash bond.