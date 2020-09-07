Traffic Stop Leads To Man’s Arrest On Weapons Charge

By
Mark Fowser
-
188

A traffic stop on Middleford Road results in charges against a Seaford man.

Delaware State Police say the vehicle that was stopped over the weekend had a  fictitious license plate. An investigation, according to police, determined that the driver, 32-year-old Garland Church, had a folding knife longer than three inches hidden in his waistband.

Police say a computer check disclosed that Church is prohibited from carrying a deadly weapon. A search also turned up a large knife and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger with Church was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police released these details about charges against Garland Church:

Church was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (2 counts-felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to have Insurance in Possession
  • Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Fictitious Tags
  • Failure to have Registration in Possession
  • Failure to have License in Possession

Church was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on his own recognizance.