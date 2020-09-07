Traffic Stop Leads To Man’s Arrest On Weapons Charge

A traffic stop on Middleford Road results in charges against a Seaford man.

Delaware State Police say the vehicle that was stopped over the weekend had a fictitious license plate. An investigation, according to police, determined that the driver, 32-year-old Garland Church, had a folding knife longer than three inches hidden in his waistband.

Police say a computer check disclosed that Church is prohibited from carrying a deadly weapon. A search also turned up a large knife and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger with Church was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police released these details about charges against Garland Church:

Church was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (2 counts-felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to have Insurance in Possession

Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Fictitious Tags

Failure to have Registration in Possession

Failure to have License in Possession

Church was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on his own recognizance.