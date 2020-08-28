Traffic Stop Leads To Man’s Drug Arrest

A Millsboro man is facing drug and traffic offenses following a pursuit along Camp Arrowhead Road.
Delaware State Police say a trooper tried to stop the driver for following another vehicle too closely, but he kept going before he stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
27-year-old Miles Sherman and a passenger were detained. Police say a search of the vehicle turned up some heroin, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and prescription pills.
Also, according to police, Sherman was in possession of $1,130 in suspected drug proceeds.
The passenger was released without facing any charges.
State Police listed these charges against Miles Sherman:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts-felony)
- Disregard Police Officer Signal (felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana (civil violation)
- Unsafe Passing on Left
- Following a Motor Vehicle too Closely
Sherman was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $7,700.00 unsecured bond.