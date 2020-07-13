Traffic Stop Leads To Millsboro Woman’s Arrest On Drug Charges

A traffic stop resulted in a Millsboro woman’s arrest on drug charges over the weekend.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to reports of an aggressive driver on Route 24 east of Camp Arrowhead Road Sunday morning. The vehicle was stopped on Old Landing Road.

28-year-old Kelsey Marks was charged with driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and several traffic offenses.

Police say during their investigation suboxone was discovered, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Marks has been released on unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Kelsey Marks:

The Trooper made contact with the driver, Kelsey Marks, who appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation ensued and led to the discovery of the following:

(5) 12mg Buprenorphine (Suboxone)

Drug paraphernalia

Marks was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7 where she was charged with the following:

Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Drive in Proper Lane and Direction

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Failure when Moving Right, Left or Turning to Signal Continuously

Marks was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $1050.00 unsecured bond.